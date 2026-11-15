The Seoul Central District Court in South Korea sentenced an Uzbek national to 16 months in prison for financing a terrorist organization in Syria. The court found him guilty of violating the anti-terrorism law and ordered him to pay 1.25 million won, Korea Herald reports.

Transfers to the group’s accounts

At the time of the transfers, the man was studying at a language institute affiliated with a Korean university on a D-4-1 visa. According to the court, he sent money to Katibat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (KTJ), a group sanctioned by the UN and composed predominantly of Uzbek and Kyrgyz fighters.

The court found that the man had been in contact with a KTJ member who identified himself as an Uzbek national and said that he was fighting against Syrian government and Russian forces. Between January 2024 and January 2025, the convicted man transferred a total of 1.25 million won six times to accounts specified by the interlocutor.

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An unfinished attempt at another transfer

The court also found the man guilty of attempting to transfer additional funds to Syria. According to case materials, a member of the group asked him to receive money from another person in South Korea and forward it, but the transaction was not completed.

In its ruling, the court stated that the convicted man had provided funds to support a terrorist organization, knowing that the money was intended for terrorism. The court also emphasized that such actions were important for sustaining the group’s activities and posed a serious risk to international peace and public safety regardless of the amount. In sentencing, the court took into account his admission of guilt.

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