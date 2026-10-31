The second Fortune Adventure fair has opened in Seoul, South Korea, bringing together more than 200 consultation booths offering at least 13 types of fortune-telling — from traditional Korean saju and face reading to tarot and predictions for pets. The four-day event is being held at the aT Center exhibition venue in Yangjae, southern Seoul. This was reported by The Korea Herald.

For 12,000 won, or about $8.40, visitors can book a 10-minute consultation with a specialist of their choice. The fair's organizer, Mind Design founder and CEO Kim Min-ji, explained that the event is intended to bring practitioners together in one place and allow guests to explore different methods and choose a suitable approach.

Predictions for pets and lucky goods

Among this year's unusual new areas are consultations concerning pets. Owners can ask practitioners questions about their animals. One visitor, Hwang Ye-ju, came to the fair with her dog Logan to find out whether he is upset about less frequent walks caused by her busy work schedule.

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The fair also features 53 companies across 74 retail and demonstration booths. They offer talismans, keychains, fragrances, decorative items and teas inspired by the traditional five elements — wood, fire, earth, metal and water. The event also reflects the lucky maxxing trend, the pursuit of attracting luck through everyday rituals and objects believed to possess such a quality.

Physiognomy and artificial intelligence

The event program included a lecture on so-called physiognomic plastic surgery — an approach based on the belief that changing certain facial features can affect luck. Physiognomy practitioner Kim Sung-ho said that some plastic surgery clinics in the Gangnam district cooperate with face-reading specialists. In his view, the benefit of such procedures lies more in boosting a person's confidence than in changing their fate.

Saju practitioner Kim Ho-jin and his son Kim Gi-han presented a cat-themed artificial intelligence-based saju service. At the same time, the elder Kim warned that AI responses generated without sufficient understanding of the principles of traditional saju may be unreliable.

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