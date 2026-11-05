In the Myeong-dong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, visitors can leave coffee cups, wrappers and other trash with street vendors, even if they did not buy food or drinks from their stalls. Participants in a local cleanup campaign agreed to accept food and beverage waste purchased elsewhere, Korea Herald reports.

Campaign for a tourist district

Seoul city authorities distributed signs in English, Japanese and Chinese to vendors so visitors can identify stalls participating in the initiative. The campaign is also being promoted by the Seoul Tourism Organization.

A representative of the organization said that vendors and the Namdaemun police station had faced the problem of illegal waste disposal. According to the representative, the initiative is intended to help resolve it through cooperation between the parties directly affected.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shortage of public bins

Tourists have long complained about the difficulty of finding public trash bins in Seoul. The city has been trying to increase their number since 2023, but proposed locations for installing bins have drawn objections from local residents and merchants. Officials have also mentioned concerns about the appearance of trash bins in public spaces.

As of September, Seoul had 7,142 street trash bins, according to data from the Seoul Open Data Plaza. In 1995, there were 7,607. After the introduction of a volume-based household waste fee system, the number of bins was reduced to prevent people from throwing household garbage into them.

More than 13 million foreign tourists visited Seoul from January through September. The city aims to receive 30 million visitors annually by 2030 and plans to expand the campaign from Myeong-dong to other tourist districts and traditional markets.

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