In Seoul, South Korea, police detained a 59-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old girl. Her parents had previously filed a complaint over an alleged sexual crime against a minor involving the detained man’s son. As Korea Herald reports, police planned to seek a warrant to keep the suspect in custody in the murder case.

Detention and investigative actions

Officers from the Seongbuk district police station detained the man at around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday at a short-term rental accommodation in Jeongneung-dong, Seongbuk-gu. When law enforcement officers arrived there following an emergency call earlier that day, the girl was already dead.

At the time of his detention, the man was heavily intoxicated and refused to answer questions during his initial interrogation on Wednesday. According to local media, the accommodation was rented by a woman in her 20s who had previously been the suspect’s de facto partner. A note resembling a suicide note and an unlit charcoal briquette were found at the scene. Yonhap reported that police also recovered the girl’s phone, which investigators suspect the man discarded after the alleged murder.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible motive and related cases

The girl’s parents’ complaint concerned an alleged incident in January. In March, Nowon district police forwarded case materials involving the detained man’s 20-year-old son to prosecutors. At the time of the girl’s death, the investigation was still ongoing, while the son was in custody in another theft case.

Police are examining the possibility that the alleged murder may have been revenge for the complaint. Investigators are also determining a possible connection to a case involving an alleged scheme in which men were reportedly lured with offers of paid sexual services and then robbed. Nowon police investigated suspicions of theft, fraud and receiving stolen property involving the girl, the suspect’s son and the woman who rented the accommodation. According to the publication, the girl’s family claimed that this woman had encouraged her to commit offenses.

The girl was not attending school and had been staying in youth shelters since the beginning of the year. She repeatedly contacted police over problems at home, after which officers helped her get in touch with shelter services. She later moved between several facilities, including those outside Seoul.

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