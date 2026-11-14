Two scientists were fired in Shanghai following an official investigation into the death of a six-year-old girl who last year underwent the world’s first gene-editing procedure directly in the brain. As the South China Morning Post reports, the review commissioned by the city committee of the Communist Party of China and Shanghai authorities found violations of research rules and the concealment of important information about the procedure’s safety.

Investigators concluded that the scientists had not provided the girl’s doctors with alarming results from experiments on monkeys. Xinhua Hospital, where the treatment was carried out, approved the procedure without key safety data and did not properly explain the risk of death to the parents, the official statement said.

Sanctions against the researchers

The head of the study, Qiu Zilong of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and his colleague Yang Kang were fired. They were also banned for five years from leading or participating in state scientific projects and from applying for awards. Both were entered into the national database of researchers who committed serious violations of academic integrity.

The investigation found that Qiu and Yang were among those who received cash and gifts worth about 1.06 million yuan in total from the child’s family, including expensive alcohol and electronic devices. These payments were not declared as conflicts of interest in a related article published in the journal Nature in February. At the same time, the review found no data falsification, but recorded inaccurate descriptions of some experiments and other violations of academic standards.

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The first procedure of its kind

The girl had Snijders-Blok-Campeau syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that slows the development of speech, learning and movement and has no effective treatment. According to the journal Science, her parents contacted Qiu in July 2023 after unsuccessful treatment at several leading hospitals in China.

The team planned to correct a single error in DNA by delivering editing tools into brain cells using viruses injected into cerebrospinal fluid. The family paid about 5.34 million yuan for the project, of which 4.84 million yuan went toward producing the viruses and testing them on large animals.

The injection was administered on March 24 after approval by the hospital’s ethics committee in January. According to Science, within several days the child developed kidney failure and a sharp drop in platelet levels. She was transferred to intensive care, where she died on March 31 from a known side effect of gene therapy: small blood clots block vessels and damage organs.

The doctor responsible for the clinical study, Yu Yongguo, was removed from his post as head of the research department and demoted; three other officials were disciplined. Shanghai’s health commission also announced special inspections of trials involving new medical technologies.

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