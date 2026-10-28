Construction has begun in the emirate of Sharjah in the UAE on a new clock tower intended primarily for women. It is being built near Kalba University, opposite the existing clock tower. The project was announced by Sharjah ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, The National reports.

New tower in Kalba

According to Sheikh Sultan, the existing tower is intended for men, while the second structure is being built primarily for women. It has been placed on the opposite side of the university grounds, away from residential buildings, in order to preserve residents’ privacy.

To the west of the future tower is the university, while on the eastern side are a cooperative society, Kalba Bay and an island. Behind the structure is a large public park stretching to the cemetery wall. The park includes a spacious air-conditioned hall with various games. The ruler of Sharjah called it the first such park in Kalba and said similar spaces are planned in other areas.

The new tower is intended to become a place where women can gather and spend their leisure time. The project engineer has already prepared the architectural designs. The structure will become a new architectural landmark of Kalba alongside the existing tower at the intersection of Al Wahda and Al Corniche streets.

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Care complex on the road to Khor Fakkan

Sheikh Sultan also approved the creation of an integrated care complex for men and women on the road to Khor Fakkan. It is to include two care homes, physiotherapy centres, two counselling centres, two childcare homes, a women’s protection centre and a community centre.

The complex will also include gardens, a mosque, an event square and 390 parking spaces for visitors, residents and staff. The project is planned as a space for care, rehabilitation, family support and community activities.

The existing Kalba clock tower opened on March 17, 2022. It is 60 metres high, has seven floors, observation decks and a restaurant. Around the tower are 12 large fountains symbolising the hours and 60 smaller ones representing the minutes.

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