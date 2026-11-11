In Szczecin, Poland, during Independence Day celebrations, the M/F Bursztyn Unity ferry was ceremonially christened and the Polish flag was raised on it. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak took part in the ceremony, Polsat News reports.

Vessel christening ceremony

The vessel’s godmother was Zofia Gałka, who has worked for many years at Polish Steamship Company and heads special-purpose companies involved in the construction of new vessels. During the ceremony, a bottle of champagne was smashed against the ferry’s starboard side.

After that, the Polish flag was raised on the ferry’s mast. Prime Minister Donald Tusk handed it over to the vessel’s captain, Wojciech Żukowski.

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Services to Sweden

Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak stated that the ferry is a Polish project, created by Polish designers at a Polish shipyard for a Polish shipowner. According to him, the Polish flag should be not only a symbol of pride, but also a sign of Poland’s modern and competitive maritime economy.

The M/F Bursztyn Unity ferry is designed to transport passengers and wheeled cargo. It was built by the Gdańsk Ship Repair Yard. The vessel’s regular services are due to begin on 18 November on the route between Świnoujście and the Swedish city of Ystad.

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