In the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which the authorities position as a center for the development of artificial intelligence, robotics and innovation, an increasing number of people are looking for temporary work due to shrinking opportunities in traditional manufacturing. This was reported by BBC News, whose journalists spent several days in the city.

Shenzhen demonstrates China’s technological capabilities: companies producing humanoid robots operate there, delivery drones bring food to certain areas, and driverless taxis are available through a dedicated app. Huang Shihua, an engineer at DexForce Technologies, believes that within a decade robots will be able to perform repetitive and dangerous tasks, from serving in cafes to working in mines.

Problems in traditional manufacturing

At the same time, workers in the industrial districts of Shajing and Songgang report factory closures or relocations, job losses and falling incomes. A weak real estate market and sluggish consumption are forcing manufacturers to reduce workloads, automate processes or seek cheaper labor elsewhere.

According to an estimate cited by BBC News, around 200 million Chinese workers, or approximately 40% of the urban workforce, depend on various forms of gig employment. In Shenzhen, couriers and delivery intermediaries say they choose such work because there are fewer vacancies at factories.

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Work without stability

Fifty-year-old Lu previously ran a business selling printed circuit boards in the SEG Plaza office building. According to her, running the business was becoming increasingly difficult, while rent was rising. She now helps couriers deliver orders to upper floors: drivers pay her 2 yuan per order. She says she now earns about 200 yuan a day.

Employment agents offer temporary electronics assembly work for about 22 yuan per hour. Construction worker Wu, who came to Shenzhen from Sichuan in the 1990s, said that after the pandemic his salary fell by at least one-third and has not fully recovered since.

The city continues to attract labor migrants from different Chinese provinces. Some of them work up to 14 hours a day and live in dormitories, hoping for a stable income to support their families.

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