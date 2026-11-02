In Shepparton, Australia, detectives have detained eight people as part of an investigation into the alleged assault of a 19-year-old off-duty police officer. As ABC News reports, the incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, on Maude Street in the city in northeastern Victoria.

Incident circumstances

According to Victoria Police, an orange motorcycle was moving erratically along Maude Street. The 19-year-old officer asked the rider to leave the area near a licensed venue, after which he was allegedly surrounded by a group of men.

Police allege that the officer and his 19-year-old friend were punched in the face and kicked before the group fled. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were later discharged.

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Detentions and seizures

During searches at eight homes in the Greater Shepparton area, detectives detained a 16-year-old teenager, three 17-year-old teenagers and two 18-year-old men. They were questioned, and each is expected to be charged on summons.

Police also detained a 20-year-old man from Kialla and released him pending further inquiries. Another 17-year-old teenager voluntarily attended a police station, where he was questioned and released pending a summons. Mobile phones, a dirt bike and an item resembling a firearm were seized as part of the investigation.

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