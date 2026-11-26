In Scotland, radiocarbon analysis of a tooth from the orca KW2, which stranded on the shore of the Isle of Wist in 2015, showed that the male may have lived for at least 65 years. If confirmed, the estimate could make it the oldest recorded male orca. As Live Science reports, researchers used traces of radioactive substances that entered the environment after nuclear weapons testing in the 20th century.

Radiocarbon trace in teeth

Atomic weapons tests significantly increased radiocarbon levels in the atmosphere and marine environment. This isotope was preserved in the teeth of cetaceans, including orcas and sperm whales, making it possible to establish whether an animal lived during the period of nuclear testing.

The authors of the study, published on October 1 in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, examined the teeth of three orcas that stranded in Scotland between 1995 and 2016, as well as two sperm whales that stranded in the 1990s. In sperm whales, the radiocarbon analysis data matched the annual growth layers in the teeth: the animals' ages at death were estimated at more than 20 and more than 40 years, respectively.

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Discrepancy in age estimates

Orca teeth also have striped layers that scientists believe form annually. For one of the males, these layers and the radiocarbon data produced a similar estimate: the animal was in its early 20s. However, in KW2, counting the layers indicated an age of more than 50 years, while the radiocarbon signal suggested at least 65 years.

The study's first author, Kieran Tierney, suggested that in later years of life, several layers in the tooth may have appeared as one, or new layers may have stopped forming due to a lack of space. The researchers stress that radiocarbon data do not determine an exact age, but such a lifespan is not impossible: male orcas are generally considered to live for about 50–60 years.

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