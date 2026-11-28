Rangers defeated Falkirk 2-1 at Ibrox Stadium in a Scottish Premiership match. Ryan Naderi scored the decisive penalty in the 90+9th minute: goalkeeper Scott Bain saved his first attempt, but VAR determined that the goalkeeper had left the goal line before the kick. Naderi scored from the retaken penalty.

Falkirk opened the scoring from the penalty spot

The visitors took the lead in the 37th minute. Jacob Murrell converted a penalty awarded by the referee after reviewing the incident at the monitor: in the referee's assessment, Tuur Rommens fouled Ethan Ross.

The home side had a number of chances in the first half. After the break, Findlay Curtis scored, but VAR disallowed the goal because the ball had gone over the byline during the build-up. Later, Curtis's deflected shot hit the crossbar, while Nico Raskin missed several opportunities.

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Late response from the hosts

Rangers equalised in the 85th minute. Substitute Kevin Kelsy headed in Badridine Bouanani's cross, sending the ball into the far corner.

As Sky Sports News reports, this victory was Rangers' tenth consecutive one in the Premiership. The team moved into first place in the table and are two points ahead of Celtic. The club's unbeaten run in all competitions reached 15 matches.

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