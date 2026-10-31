Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa faces 24 charges — AeroTime

In Sri Lanka, MP Namal Rajapaksa has officially been charged with 24 counts in a case involving an alleged 100 million rupee bribe linked to the national carrier SriLankan Airlines’ purchase of Airbus aircraft. As AeroTime reports, prosecutors informed the High Court in Colombo that an indictment had been filed.

Rajapaksa, the son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, denies any wrongdoing. He was arrested on September 4, 2026, after being questioned by Sri Lanka’s Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

High Court hearing

On October 28, Rajapaksa appeared before a three-judge panel of the High Court. According to local media, the court ordered him to be brought before the court again on November 19, while the MP is to remain in custody.

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The indictment also names Sharmindra Rajapaksa, Priyanka Niyomali, and Biz Solutions (Pvt) Ltd. The charges concern payments related to SriLankan Airlines’ 2013 order for six Airbus A330-300 aircraft and four A350-900s. The A350-900 aircraft were never delivered.

Investigators’ version

Investigators allege that funds connected to the deal passed through overseas companies and bank accounts before reaching Rajapaksa. According to their version, $800,000 was transferred from Biz Solutions’ account in Singapore to Sabre Vision Holdings, a company owned by a Sri Lankan businessman. Investigators believe that the businessman subsequently paid 100 million rupees in bribes in 2014 and 2015.

In 2021, SriLankan Airlines demanded $1 billion from Airbus in compensation for losses, reputational damage, and other costs, as well as the cancellation of the deal for four A350-900s and the return of $19 million in advance payments. In January 2020, Airbus agreed to pay more than $3.9 billion to settle bribery and export-control violation cases with the United States, France, and the United Kingdom.

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