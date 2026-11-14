The Sri Lankan government has decided to involve the army, navy and air force in protecting vulnerable wild male elephants with tusks following the death of the well-known elephant Kavantissa from a gunshot wound. As Mongabay reports, the initiative is intended to bring together the military and Sri Lanka’s Department of Wildlife Conservation.

A special operations center will be established at military headquarters to coordinate monitoring, information-sharing and responses to threats. The operation is called Hasthi Sena, which roughly translates from Sinhalese as “elephant army.” Its tasks include preventing elephant killings, combating wildlife crime, strengthening intelligence gathering and conducting joint operations in areas of human-elephant conflict.

The task force has already conducted raids in several areas and detained several people involved, according to the publication, in setting gun traps and wire snares and storing explosive bait.

17 animals at elevated risk

Over ten years, the wildlife photography group Wild Tuskers Srilanka identified 300 male elephants with tusks and assessed threat levels for 55 of them. It identified 17 animals that, in its view, require special attention. The list includes Agbo, Wasala, Mahanama, Kashyapa, Suranimala, Sumedha, Surya, Maha, Mahasena, Digabhaya, Gajabahu and Wanniyan, among others.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Agbo received the highest risk score — 96.7% — followed by Wasala at 95%. The assessment takes into account the animals’ movement routes, overlap between their ranges and settlements and agricultural land, the intensity of conflicts with people, previous injuries, physical condition and vulnerability to poaching. Representatives of Wild Tuskers Srilanka submitted a report containing the list to the newly formed task force involving the armed forces.

Experts call for systemic solutions

Conservationists supported stronger protection but cautioned that it is practically impossible to permanently accompany every elephant with armed guards because of the vast areas in which they move. Researcher Manori Gunawardena noted that the main problem for elephants in Sri Lanka is conflict with people: animals are killed for damaging crops or property, or for entering populated areas.

Environmentalists believe that the military and police can more effectively strengthen the gathering of information on wildlife crimes and strictly enforce the law concerning animal killings, illegal use of weapons and the production of explosive bait. At the same time, they believe that the long-term protection of elephants requires preserving suitable habitats and measures to reduce human-elephant conflict.

Read us on