In Udawalawe National Park in southern Sri Lanka, a decline in the Asian elephant population has been accompanied by the breakup of their social communities into smaller and more isolated groups. Ars Technica reports on the results of 12 years of animal observations.

Communities began losing connections

Researchers analyzed observations of 443 adult and young females recorded in the park between 2007 and 2018. The scientists identified the animals by individual ear features and reconstructed the elephants’ social network each year based on how often individual animals were seen together.

From around 2012, the number of elephants dying or leaving the park began to exceed the number of new individuals. By 2018, about 69% of the females recorded at the start of the study had disappeared from observations. Soon after losses began to outweigh the arrival of new individuals, communities became smaller, their number increased, and contacts between them weakened.

To determine whether this could be explained only by a smaller sample, the team separately studied 59 females that were seen every year throughout the study. Even among these permanent park residents, social ties changed, and network fragmentation emerged one to three years after the population decline began.

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Less food and calf survival

Udawalawe Park was created around a reservoir in the 1970s. Land previously cleared for agriculture turned into grassy areas with abundant food for elephants. Over time, without regular fires and clearing, the areas began to become overgrown with invasive plants, including lantana, which limits the animals’ access to food.

Scientists link the reduced amount of food to the park becoming less attractive to elephants from other locations and to fewer calves surviving to adulthood. Weaker ties between groups were the first to disappear from the social network; according to the researchers, these may be important for the transfer of information.

Signs of approaching a critical threshold

Before the network fragmented, certain indicators of social structure fluctuated from year to year. The study’s authors consider such fluctuations a possible early signal of population instability, although detecting it requires long-term observations. The study data end in 2018, but the team reports that the park’s population decline continues and calf survival remains low.

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