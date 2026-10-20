In Nigeria’s Adamawa State, the chairpersons of all 21 local councils and 226 local council councillors have defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

Information about the officials’ departure from the PDP became public on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, after their statements were circulated on social media. The local council leaders said they had consulted residents and political associates before defecting.

Officials’ statements

Yola North Local Council Chairperson Jibril Jimeta said in a letter dated October 19 that he had decided to join the ruling APC. The letter was addressed to the chairperson of the PDP ward in the Karewa area of Yola North.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Maiha Council Chairperson Tijani Atiku thanked the PDP in his letter for the opportunities, relationships and experience gained during his membership of the party. Mubi North Council Chairperson Musa Hassan said he had decided to end his PDP membership and choose a different political direction.

Party reactions

APC State Publicity Secretary Victor Dogo confirmed the defection of 21 local council chairpersons, territorial development administrators and 226 local council councillors. According to him, the officials decided to join Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, who had previously left the PDP and joined the APC.

State PDP Chairperson Belmont Dogo said the party was not concerned about the defection of local officials. He recalled that in 2019, Fintiri, as the PDP candidate, defeated the incumbent APC governor, although the party did not have a single elected local council chairperson at the time.

Read us on