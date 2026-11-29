In Sudan’s Blue Nile state, in the country’s southeast, 257,020 people were displaced between January 11 and November 25. This amounts to 52,141 households, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency.

Displacement intensified in October

According to the IOM, since mid-October, population displacement has spread due to the deteriorating security situation. The new assessment is more than twice the previous figure: between January 11 and October 15, the organization recorded 119,782 displaced people in the state.

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People left seven localities

People left Geisan, Bau, Wad al-Mahi, El Kurmuk, At Tadamon, Damazin and Ar Rusayris. They sought shelter in other parts of Blue Nile state, as well as in the states of Sennar, White Nile, Al Jazirah and Gedaref.

According to the agency, fighting in the state has intensified in recent days following attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and their ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, on several localities. The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces have been fighting since April 2023, when a dispute over integrating the paramilitary formation into the army escalated into hostilities. The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced around 13 million people.

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