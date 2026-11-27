In Coweta County, Georgia, the United States, a special election will be held on January 12, 2027, on repealing the rezoning decision for the $17 billion Project Sail data center project. The complex is planned to be built on more than 800 acres of rural land about 45 miles southwest of Atlanta.

As OilPrice reports, Probate Judge Kerri B. Markham scheduled the vote after reviewing a petition from opponents of the project. To put the issue to a vote, they needed to collect signatures from 10% of the county's active voters — 10,971 signatures. The organizers submitted 14,820 signatures, of which the election office deemed 11,065 valid.

The issue concerns more than one project

Voters will be asked not only to repeal the zoning approved for Project Sail on April 7, 2026. The initiative also provides for removing data centers from the list of permitted or conditionally permitted facilities in the zoning regulations and banning data centers, cryptocurrency data centers, and cryptocurrency mining in all Coweta County zones.

The county commission approved changing the designation of approximately 829 acres of land near Sargent and Wagers Mill roads from a rural conservation zone to industrial by a three-to-two vote. Atlas Development, which filed the rezoning application, tried to challenge the petition, but the judge rejected its objections.

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Scale of and controversy surrounding the complex

Documents submitted by Atlas Development to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs refer to 13 buildings of about 378,000 square feet each, electrical substations, and completion of construction by the end of 2036. The company estimated the facility's daily water demand at 9.1 million gallons and wastewater volume at 3.03 million gallons per day.

Prologis, which has a contract to acquire the project, presented a smaller version with nine buildings totaling about 4.3 million square feet and an estimated power requirement of 900 megawatts. Atlas initially projected more than $1 billion in annual local tax revenue, but Prologis later cited an estimate of about $100 million per year, while state documents list $163 million.

A group of residents also filed a lawsuit in Coweta County Superior Court seeking to overturn the zoning. The plaintiffs argue that the commissioners failed to take into account the land's conservation designation and its importance for groundwater recharge. The case is still under consideration.

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