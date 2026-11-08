In Nigeria's Kogi State, some primary healthcare facilities linked to a government upgrade programme remained unfinished or unable to operate fully due to shortages of staff, water, electricity and equipment. This was reported by Premium Times following a months-long investigation.

In January 2025, the state government said it would allocate more than ₦7 billion, with World Bank support, to upgrade 88 facilities across 21 local government areas. Contractors were instructed to complete the work within four months, and in November the authorities announced the commissioning of 80 upgraded healthcare facilities.

A closed clinic without equipment

During a follow-up visit on 6 May 2026 to the OAU primary healthcare centre in Ojoku, journalists saw a painted building with a roof and installed doors and windows. At the same time, the facility was closed, there were no medical workers or patients there, and no medical services were being provided.

Aminu Nuhu, head of the health department of the Ankpa local government council, said that workers were still being sought for some of the upgraded facilities. According to him, a borehole was drilled at the centre in Ojoku, but its pump was not working due to the lack of electricity or a solar installation. The facility's guard told journalists that there was no medical equipment inside.

Discrepancies in documents

Procurement data reviewed by the publication contain four infrastructure contracts for 88 centres with a combined value of ₦6.1 billion. The documents record payments of ₦5.5 billion, or about 90.6% of that amount, to four contractors. However, journalists were unable to independently verify this information against bank statements or treasury records.

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The descriptions of the four contract lots covered 20 different local government areas, although the government spoke of all 21. In addition, the total value of the contracts was lower than the more than ₦7 billion stated by the authorities. The documents did not explain the difference between these amounts.

The state government also did not provide the publication with a full list of the 80 facilities it announced as commissioned. Therefore, journalists could not independently determine whether the healthcare centres they inspected were included on this list.

Problems with the operation of healthcare centres

Services were being provided at the primary healthcare centre in Ankpa, but staff complained about the lack of running water, electricity and solar power for daily operations. Due to shortages of personnel and security, the facility could not operate around the clock. Journalists also documented unfinished construction work and signs of rainwater entering the laboratory.

In Ganaja, medical workers continued to work in two borrowed school classrooms after the previous centre building was flooded nearly eight years ago. According to staff, these premises do not allow for accommodating patients or providing maternity care.

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