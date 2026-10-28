Authorities in Nigeria’s Niger State said that the vehicle involved in a fatal crash on the Minna–Bida road was not carrying out duties as part of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s convoy. Five people were killed in the accident, including four students of the Federal University of Technology and a driver who worked in the governor’s administration.

Statement by state authorities

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Obed Nana, said that the driver was returning from a trip with other government employees. According to him, the vehicle was not involved in escorting the governor. Premium Times Nigeria reports this.

According to preliminary information available to the state government, the driver acted recklessly, which authorities believe led to the accident. Other government employees injured in the incident are receiving treatment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Circumstances of the crash are being investigated

According to The Punch newspaper, a vehicle carrying Dauda Chikuba, the Director-General of the governor’s administration, collided with another vehicle carrying students. Chikuba was taken to hospital.

Niger State police are investigating the circumstances of the accident. State authorities expressed condolences to the families of those killed and urged drivers to follow traffic rules and exercise caution. The government did not provide further details of the crash or the names of those killed in its statement.

Read us on