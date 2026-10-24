In Nigeria, troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) rescued unharmed a person who was kidnapped in Gura-Toppi, in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

Operation in Gura-Toppi

According to the publication, on October 23, troops from OPEP Sector 1 responded to a report of a kidnapping. Specialized outlet Zagazola Makama reported that the suspected kidnappers fled before the troops arrived, after which the victim was rescued unharmed.

According to the source, efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects were ongoing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Enhanced security measures

Premium Times Nigeria also notes that at least eight people were kidnapped during the month in the Lo-Pam-Diet, Gura-Toppi, and Ragol-Kanang areas of Jos South. Relatives of some victims told the publication that ransoms of millions of naira were paid for their release.

Security measures were strengthened in the affected communities, and nighttime movement was restricted. Local residents reported checks of motorcycles and tricycles, as well as monitoring of their drivers after 19:00 in certain areas. Community leaders have expressed concern over the frequency of kidnappings and fear among residents.

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