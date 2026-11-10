In Washington state, USA, parents of schoolgirls, the TransFamilies advocacy organization and the Washington Education Association union have filed a lawsuit against Initiative 638, which bans transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams. The plaintiffs consider the measure discriminatory and say its enforcement could lead to invasive medical examinations of schoolgirls.

As The Guardian reports, state voters approved the initiative last week. It is set to take effect on December 3 and will apply to elementary, middle and high school students.

Requirements for medical confirmation of sex

The initiative requires girls to provide medical documents confirming their sex before joining a girls’ team. This may involve hormone or genetic tests, or an examination of reproductive anatomy. The document establishes no similar requirements for boys.

Doctors, teachers and parents have raised concerns that this mechanism could involve genital examinations. In their view, such checks violate schoolgirls’ privacy and may discourage girls from participating in team sports. Supporters of the ban, which was funded by conservative hedge fund manager Brian Heywood, say it is intended to ensure fairness in women’s sports.

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Arguments of the plaintiffs

The lawsuit was filed by parents of transgender and cisgender girls. Among the plaintiffs is a parent of a 17-year-old transgender schoolgirl who plays team sports and fears the disclosure of her gender identity and being barred from competition. The parents of two cisgender female athletes who oppose the sex-verification requirements have also joined the case.

The plaintiffs argue that the initiative violates the Washington state constitution, including students’ right to privacy and equal rights guarantees, as it applies only to girls. They also point to a possible violation of the state law protecting transgender people from discrimination. According to school officials, at the beginning of the year the state was aware of about 10 transgender participants in sports teams among 200,000 student athletes.

On Monday, the Seattle Public Schools board of directors also supported the possibility of the school district taking legal action against the ban.

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