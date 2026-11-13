In the Austrian state of Styria, participants in the HerzMobil Steiermark remote monitoring programme had higher quality-of-life and heart failure self-care scores after three months, according to survey data. The results of the analysis were presented at the ESC Digital & AI Summit 2026; they cover the programme’s work at nine medical centres in the region during 2019–2025.

As reported by News-Medical, the programme enrolled patients discharged after an acute heart failure episode. They transmitted daily data on weight, blood pressure and heart rate through an app. Participants also indicated whether they had taken their medication and how they felt.

The app was connected to scales and devices for measuring blood pressure and heart rate. The data were regularly reviewed by specialised nurses and doctors, who could send patients messages, call them or arrange an in-person visit when necessary.

Three-month indicators

The researchers analysed 1,709 questionnaires completed at the start of participation and 1,526 questionnaires after three months. Among participants, 74% were men and 75% were aged 60 or older.

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The overall score on the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire, which assesses health status and quality of life, increased from 62.6 to 76.9 points out of 100. According to the authors, improvements were recorded in all questionnaire domains, including physical limitations, symptom severity, self-efficacy and quality of life.

Use of the programme

Ninety percent of participants said they could use the devices independently, and the same proportion rated using them and transmitting data as easy. At the end of the programme, 97% reported monitoring their weight daily, 98% reported taking medication, 91% reported physical activity, and 88% reported monitoring fluid intake. Another 89% of respondents said they were confident in their ability to manage symptoms such as shortness of breath.

Telemonitoring was described as a valuable concept by 94% of patients, who said they would recommend it to others. Nearly 60% of participants expressed a desire to continue using remote monitoring. Study presenter Andreas Prenner of Styrian Hospital Corporation said the next steps should be prospective studies of long-term clinical outcomes, scaling up the programme, and examining the reasons for lower representation of women among its participants.

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