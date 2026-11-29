Switzerland will hold a nationwide vote on November 29 on four issues: restricting loud fireworks, financing a 13th annual payment under the state pension system, taxation of married couples, and easing rules on exports of military equipment. According to Anadolu Agency, expected turnout is 52%, above the long-term average of 47.3%.

Switzerland’s Federal Council and parliament recommend approving the financing of the additional pension payment and amendments to the Military Materials Act. At the same time, they oppose the initiatives on fireworks and taxes for married couples.

Fireworks and pension financing

The fireworks initiative proposes banning the sale and use of loud pyrotechnic products across the country. Quieter alternatives, including sparklers and pyrotechnic fountains, are proposed to remain permitted. Cantons will be able to make exceptions for major public celebrations, but not for private individuals. According to the latest poll by the gfs.bern institute, 63% of respondents support the restrictions, while 35% oppose them.

Separately, voters will decide how to finance the 13th annual payment under the AVS state pension system, approved in March 2024. About 2.6 million pensioners are expected to receive this payment for the first time in December. Parliament proposes increasing the standard VAT rate from 8.1% to 8.5%, and the hotel accommodation rate from 3.8% to 4%. The reduced 2.6% rate on food and medicines will remain unchanged. The proposal was opposed by 51% of poll respondents, while 46% supported it.

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Taxes and arms exports

An initiative by The Centre party proposes eliminating tax disadvantages for married couples in the direct federal taxation system. Currently, spouses’ incomes are calculated jointly, meaning some couples may pay more than unmarried partners with the same incomes. According to the poll, support for the initiative fell from 55% in October to 40%, while the share of opponents rose to 54%.

An amendment to the Military Materials Act is also being put to a vote. It would allow military equipment to be supplied to partner countries involved in armed conflicts if this is compatible with Swiss neutrality and the country’s foreign or security policy interests. After the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Switzerland rejected requests from Germany, Denmark and Spain to transfer Swiss-made equipment to Ukraine. According to the Federal Council, as reported by Swiss public broadcaster SRF, the proposed changes will allow neither direct nor indirect transfers of weapons to Ukraine. Some 49% of respondents are ready to vote for the amendment, while 46% are against it.

Approval of the initiatives on fireworks and taxes for married couples, as well as the decision on pension financing, requires a majority of voters and cantons. The amendment to the Military Materials Act requires only a majority of voters.

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