Switzerland will hold a referendum on changes to the Military Materials Act that would ease restrictions on exports of Swiss weapons and military equipment. The vote has become another stage in the debate over the country’s traditional neutrality, which intensified after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As The Japan Times reports, parliament approved the amendments late last year, but they were challenged, after which a referendum was scheduled. According to the latest polls, 49% of respondents supported the changes, while supporters’ lead did not exceed three percentage points.

Current restrictions

Under rules tightened at the end of 2021, Switzerland cannot supply weapons to states involved in armed conflicts. As a result, the country blocked supplies of Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine. In 2023, Swiss authorities also did not allow the state-owned company Ruag to sell Germany nearly 100 tanks that Berlin had planned to repair and transfer to Ukraine.

Evelyn Schmid, a professor of international law at the University of Lausanne, said that Switzerland has found it difficult to develop a consistent strategy since the start of the war in Ukraine. According to her, the country cannot simultaneously maintain permanent neutrality and supply weapons when this serves its interests.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What the amendments provide for

The changes are intended to abolish the provision requiring other countries to obtain Switzerland’s consent to transfer Swiss military equipment to another state. Opponents of the initiative believe this would weaken control over the weapons’ end use and create a risk that they could end up in the hands of rogue states or terrorist groups.

At the same time, the defense industry and the government support the amendments. They argue that this is necessary to preserve Switzerland’s sector in international production chains and ensure access to materials for defense. The updated law is also expected to define a list of “partner states” to which Swiss weapons could be sold even during a conflict, and provide greater flexibility in trade with the United States, the country’s second most important market for the defense sector.

At the same time, the changes will not mean weapons supplies to Ukraine. The article notes that, because of Switzerland’s embargo against Russia, transferring weapons to Kyiv would give Ukraine a military advantage incompatible with Switzerland’s neutrality.

Read us on