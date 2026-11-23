Scientists at the University of Basel in Switzerland identified two groups of neurons in the brainstem of mice that are involved in shaping the need for sleep. Prolonged suppression of these cells reduced the animals’ sleep time by about 70%, ScienceDaily reports.

Neurons become active during wakefulness

The team led by Professor Alex Schier of the Biozentrum at the University of Basel studied the brain activity of mice during a normal sleep-wake cycle, after prolonged sleep deprivation, and during recovery sleep. Researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Auburn University also took part in the work.

In the brainstem, the scientists identified two cell populations: GABAergic and serotonergic neurons. Their activity gradually increased the longer the mice remained awake and declined after they fell asleep. This indicates that the cells not only track the duration of wakefulness but also contribute to the build-up of the need for sleep.

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Activation prolonged sleep

Artificial activation of both groups of neurons caused longer and deeper sleep in mice, similar to recovery sleep after prolonged wakefulness. In contrast, after these cells were suppressed, the animals slept less and were able to remain alert.

During prolonged suppression of both groups of neurons, the mice slept about 70% less than normal. At the same time, most animals did not show some of the serious behavioral impairments that are usually associated with prolonged sleep deprivation. As a next step, the researchers plan to determine how these neurons interact with other brain regions and which molecular mechanisms create the need for sleep.

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