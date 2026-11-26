In Switzerland, researchers at Empa — the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology — tested a “living” hydrogel for treating infected wounds. The material combines bacteriophages — viruses that selectively infect bacteria — and probiotic lactic acid bacteria. According to News-Medical, in laboratory cultures and an ex vivo human skin wound model, the therapy destroyed Pseudomonas aeruginosa within 24 hours and completely prevented biofilm formation.

Sequential action of phages and probiotics

The hydrogel contains a cocktail of two types of phages and microgranules with lactobacilli. The granules were made from alginate, a biopolymer obtained from seaweed. According to the scientists’ concept, phages quickly attack target pathogens and can destroy bacteria resistant to several drugs without harming beneficial bacterial flora nearby.

The lactobacilli act later: they have an antimicrobial effect and, according to Empa researcher Kun Ren, support wound healing by promoting tissue regeneration. The team studied the combination of phages and lactobacilli in bacterial cultures in vitro and in an ex vivo skin wound model.

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The material is activated in the presence of pathogens

The hydrogel structure was designed so that it can be broken down by Pseudomonas aeruginosa pathogens. This is intended to ensure that therapeutic microorganisms are released only when the pathogen is present in the wound. As the researchers noted, this approach may also prevent the development of resistance within the therapeutic gel.

The phage-probiotic combination not only prevented the emergence of biofilms but also significantly reduced already formed ones. A separate study by the Empa team and the University of Copenhagen, published in the journal npj Antimicrobials and Resistance, showed that lactobacilli disrupt the formation of Pseudomonas flagella and alter the surface structure of the pathogens. The authors called the laboratory test results encouraging and stressed the need for further research.

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