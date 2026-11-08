In Sweden, a 19-year-old man has been charged with planning a knife attack on an upper secondary school in the city of Halmstad in the south of the country. According to prosecutors, he planned to injure or kill people on behalf of the Islamic State group. This was reported by The Local Sweden.

Charges and trial proceedings

According to the prosecution, the man planned to carry out the attack between March 1 and April 13. He was also charged with membership in a terrorist organization and public incitement to terrorism.

The man was detained in April, and his name has not been disclosed. The trial is scheduled to begin on November 19, and hearings are expected to last four days.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security service statement

Sweden's Säpo security service, which conducted the preliminary investigation, said that the defendant viewed and disseminated violent Islamist propaganda materials online. According to the service, he stated that he was prepared to pledge allegiance to the Islamic State and called on others to spread the group's messages.

Säpo operations chief Fredrik Hallström said that the main threat now comes from people acting alone and choosing easily accessible targets, using simple means, including bladed weapons. He also noted that young people and children consume significant amounts of propaganda and graphic violence materials on social media and other digital platforms.

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