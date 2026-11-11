In Sweden, 2.82% of adult patients continued to collect opioid medications from pharmacies both during the first three months and four to six months after surgery. This was the result of a study covering 1,245,211 people who underwent surgery in the country in 2018–2022, News-Medical reports.

The sample included patients who had not collected opioids for most of the year before surgery. Following the surgical procedure, 35,132 people collected the medications in both of these periods. According to the study’s author, Claes Hedd from the Karolinska Institute, this corresponds to approximately 7,000 patients per year in Sweden.

Factors of increased risk

Researchers linked a higher likelihood of continued opioid collection after surgery to older age, a greater number of comorbidities, a recent cancer diagnosis, chronic pain, anxiety or depression, as well as alcohol or drug problems. Emergency surgery was also associated with a higher risk.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Patients who collected opioids as early as the first week after surgery were more than twice as likely to continue collecting them several months later. According to Hedd, some risk factors can be identified before surgery, while prescribing pain relief after surgery is a factor that the healthcare system can influence.

Reducing early use

In another study involving 842 patients after major colon and rectal surgery, opioids were used as needed rather than on a fixed schedule, together with other painkillers. Over four years, median opioid consumption decreased by 70%. At the end of the period, almost one in three patients did not receive such medications during the first six days after surgery.

At the same time, the researchers stressed that it still needs to be established whether lower early opioid use reduces the risk of their prolonged use after surgery.

Read us on