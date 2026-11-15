In Sweden, criminal networks are increasingly recruiting girls and young women, including to transport drugs and weapons. Gangs lure them with promises of quick money and recognition, Tagesschau reports.

Women in criminal networks

According to a study by the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, police registered nearly 10,000 girls and women as members of criminal networks or people connected to them. In total, about 62,000 people were recorded in such networks, with women accounting for approximately 16%.

Girls in these groups generally have less influence than boys and are less likely to be part of the established hierarchy. They may transport or store drugs, take part in fraud, or prepare violent crimes. Swedish television's gang crime expert Diamant Salihu noted that women may find it easier to approach potential victims, as they have long been viewed with less suspicion than men.

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Fewer shootings, but the risk remains

At the same time, the level of gang violence in the country has recently declined. In the first half of 2026, Swedish police registered 39 shootings, the lowest number since this type of statistics began being kept in 2017. During the same period of the previous year, 86 shootings were recorded. The number of attacks involving explosives also decreased.

Despite this, investigators continue to record the involvement of very young people in serious crimes. In recent months, teenage girls were among the detained suspected perpetrators in several attempted murder cases. In the summer, Sweden's parliament decided to lower the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 14 in response to youth violence.

In Stockholm's suburbs, parents are also organizing night patrols to prevent teenagers from being drawn into criminal networks. In the municipality of Järfälla, groups of mothers and fathers walk the streets on weekends, talk to young people, and report suspicious situations to the authorities.

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