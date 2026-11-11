In Sweden, the Social Democratic Party and the Green Party are due to meet with the Centre Party and the Left Party on November 11 to discuss the possibilities of forming a viable government coalition. The Local Sweden reports.

An attempt to overcome differences

Janine Alm Ericson, the Green Party’s economic policy spokesperson, told Swedish broadcaster SVT that the four parties will meet unless something unforeseen happens. The talks are expected to focus on overcoming differences over the composition of the future government.

According to her, the deadlock will persist as long as the Centre Party refuses to support a government that includes Left Party ministers, while the Left Party does not agree to support a cabinet without its own ministers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Green Party’s position

Alm Ericson noted that the Green Party continues to consider the participation of all four political forces to be the best and most stable option. In her view, a majority government involving these parties would ensure stability and the implementation of agreements.

The talks come after Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist softened her opposition to supporting a government that would depend on votes from the far-right Sweden Democrats. She gave Moderate Coalition Party leader Ulf Kristersson and Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson a week to present the best overall package of policies and government configurations.

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