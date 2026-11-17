In Sweden, the Social Democratic Party, the Centre Party, the Green Party and the Left Party have agreed on the parameters of a future law intended to stop the deportations of young people who arrived in the country as dependants of their parents. The initiative concerns people who were denied residence permits on or after July 20, 2021. This was reported by The Local Sweden.

Committee decision

On Tuesday, the Social Insurance Committee, which handles migration legislation, adopted a decision defining the scope of the future law. The four parties agreed on its provisions as part of the committee's work.

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Next steps

The parties plan to prepare the full text of the bill in the coming months. Sweden currently has no formed government, so work on the document is to continue in the committee.

The parties hope that, after the parameters of the future legislation are announced, the Swedish Migration Agency will suspend decisions on deportations until a new government is formed. They also expect the new rules to enter into force no later than autumn 2027.

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