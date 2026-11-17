In Sweden, electricity prices this winter could be somewhat higher than in the 2022–2023 season during the energy crisis. This forecast was published by electricity supplier Bixia, The Local Sweden reports.

Forecast for the winter months

According to Bixia’s estimate, the average electricity price in Northern Europe from December to February will be around 1.70 Swedish kronor per kilowatt-hour. The company noted that this is slightly higher than the figures for the 2022–2023 winter season.

Bixia analyst Johan Sigvardsson stressed that uncertainty remains unusually high, so prices could fluctuate significantly in either direction.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The highest prices are expected in the south

According to the forecast, households and businesses in southern Sweden will face the highest prices. The local market is influenced by electricity prices in Germany and Denmark. In the SE4 zone, which covers Skåne, Blekinge, and parts of Halland and Småland, the price during the winter months could reach 1.80 kronor per kilowatt-hour.

In the SE3 zone, which includes Stockholm, Gothenburg, and the Mälaren Valley region, Bixia forecasts around 1.50 kronor per kilowatt-hour. In the SE1 and SE2 zones, located mainly north of the Dalälven River, a significantly lower level is expected — approximately 0.70 kronor per kilowatt-hour.

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