Sweden’s parliament will vote on November 30 on granting Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson a new four-year mandate. As The Local Sweden reports, talks on forming a government have reached a deadlock following the parliamentary elections on September 13.

Distribution of seats in parliament

In the election, the centre-left opposition won 176 seats, while Kristersson’s right-wing bloc, which includes the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, secured 173 mandates. The four parties of the centre-left bloc were unable to form a government because of ideological differences.

Kristersson does not have a parliamentary majority and will seek to secure support from the Centre Party ahead of the vote, which now leans toward the left of the political spectrum. The party has so far refused to cooperate with a government influenced by either the far-right Sweden Democrats or the socialist Left Party.

Risk of snap elections

Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlén said it remains unknown whether parliament will approve Kristersson’s candidacy on November 30. If the vote fails, another vote on a prime minister must take place. Norlén noted that such a development creates a significant risk of snap elections.

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Under the procedure, the speaker may put up to four candidates for prime minister to a vote by lawmakers. If all such votes end without a result, snap elections must be called in Sweden.

Two previous attempts to elect a head of government have already failed: on October 15, parliament did not support Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson, and on November 3, Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist. Sweden last held snap elections in 1958.

Sweden has previously experienced lengthy government formation talks: after the 2022 election, they lasted 37 days, while after the 2018 vote, they lasted 134 days.

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