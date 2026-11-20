In Sweden, an increasing number of foreigners are receiving letters from the Migration Agency about reviews of possible revocation of permanent residence permits. The agency currently has 7,884 open cases concerning the revocation of residence permits, The Local Sweden reports.

The agency did not specify how many of these cases are linked to suspicions concerning the original grounds for granting the permit. The total number also includes cases in which a person has left Sweden, conditions have changed in refugees’ countries of origin, and the routine revocation of old work permits after a change of employer.

Priority for the Migration Agency

According to Migration Agency statistics, the annual number of revoked temporary and permanent residence permits has quadrupled since the Tidö government came to power in 2022. In 2023, the government instructed the agency to prioritize permit revocation cases and establish a system for monitoring the results. This instruction was repeated in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

In April 2024, the agency launched a strategic area dedicated to permit revocations, organized crime and threats to national security. In March 2025, it formally established a control unit of around 100 employees that develops procedures and provides recommendations to staff. Another approximately 100 employees in other units handle permit revocation cases.

From November 2024 through the end of 2025, two units processing citizenship applications passed information on 637 applicants, whose permanent permits could be reviewed, to the permit revocation unit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Opening a review does not mean revocation

Oskar Ekblad, head of section at the Migration Agency’s national operational unit, noted that launching a review requires a lower evidentiary threshold than actually revoking a permit. Information for consideration may come from other government agencies, private individuals or employees processing applications for citizenship, family reunification or other permits.

Immigration lawyer Justby Juanvat said that the agency reviews previous cases and applicants’ explanations, looking for inconsistencies or signs of possible false information. According to him, he had already handled between 10 and 20 such cases in 2026, compared with one in 2025.

Among the cases handled by the lawyer were instances in which people received permanent permits through marriage or partnership and ended the relationship shortly afterward. In one such case, the Migration Court in Gothenburg overturned a decision to revoke the permit after the applicant provided evidence that the marriage was genuine.

In July, a law on “improper conduct” entered into force. It abolished the requirement for “special reasons” to revoke a permit that has been valid for more than four years, but this change applies only to permits issued after the law entered into force. The law also allows a permanent permit to be revoked for improper conduct if at least part of that conduct occurred after July.

Read us on