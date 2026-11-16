On November 20, Sweden’s new Consumer Credit Act will enter into force, providing for more thorough checks of customers using invoice payment services, including Klarna and Qliro. As The Local Sweden reports, Klarna has already begun asking users of its app to provide information about their personal finances and life circumstances in order to assess their ability to pay.

More thorough checks

According to Anna Lindström, a lawyer at the Swedish Consumer Agency, credit providers will be required to ask more questions and collect a broader range of data. She explained that the assessment must be thorough, whereas companies previously had more discretion in how they conducted it.

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The law was adopted in January 2026. It applies to a larger number of types of lending, including interest-free loans provided by third parties such as Klarna or similar companies. The purpose of the changes is to counter consumers’ excessive indebtedness.

What data may be requested

Customers may be asked to state their annual income, number of children, and type of employment. Those who do not provide such information may not be able to pay for a purchase by invoice. At the same time, they will be able to pay with a debit card if it has sufficient funds.

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