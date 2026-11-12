Researchers at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden tested hydrogels made from wheat and rye bran fibers to encapsulate model small molecules and proteins. As News-Medical reports, the technology is being considered as a possible way to deliver potential treatments for diseases of the colon, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, or colorectal cancer.

Response to an enzyme from gut bacteria

The hydrogels were based on arabinoxylan, a plant fiber extracted from wheat and rye bran. The researchers were seeking an alternative to common drug coatings that dissolve at a certain acidity level, usually close to pH 7 in the colon.

The work focuses on β-xylanase, an enzyme found among colon bacteria that can digest plant fibers. The enzyme breaks down the fibrous network of the arabinoxylan gel, allowing the encapsulated molecules to be released.

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Further research is needed

In tests, hydrogels made from rye arabinoxylan fully retained a model protein and released a significant portion of it after exposure to β-xylanase. The scientists also studied how to alter the properties of the gels using, among other methods, freeze-drying.

According to Francisco Vilaplana, director of the PLENTY research center and professor of glycoscience at KTH, the approach could in the future be used for the oral delivery of medicines or probiotics to the intestine. At the same time, it remains unknown whether such a gel can withstand passage through the stomach and small intestine during digestion in a living organism.

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