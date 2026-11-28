In Sweden, a single dose of psilocybin combined with psychological support was associated with a rapid reduction in depression symptoms in patients with recurrent episodes of moderate or severe depression. This was shown by the country’s first randomized double-blind clinical trial, ScienceDaily reports.

The phase II trial involved 35 people aged 20 to 65. One group received a single 25 mg dose of psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in some mushrooms, while the other was given niacin as an active placebo. All participants underwent five psychological support sessions before, during and after treatment.

Changes over eight days

Participants’ condition was assessed using the Montgomery–Åsberg Depression Rating Scale. Eight days after substance administration, the average score in the psilocybin group had fallen by 9.7 points, compared with 2.4 points in the placebo group. The 7.3-point difference was statistically significant and clinically meaningful, the researchers said.

According to participants’ self-assessments, psilocybin’s advantage over placebo became noticeable as early as the second day after treatment. The statistically significant difference persisted for slightly more than three months. After six weeks, 53% of participants who received psilocybin had achieved remission, compared with 6% in the placebo group.

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Limitations and side effects

At the one-year assessment, 53% of participants in the psilocybin group were also in remission. At the same time, some people in the placebo group had also recovered by then, so the researchers no longer found a statistically significant difference between the groups.

Most adverse reactions were mild or moderate and resolved relatively quickly. However, two participants who received psilocybin experienced severe anxiety that persisted and required medical attention.

The authors also noted the difficulty of maintaining blinding in psychedelic studies: nearly all participants correctly identified whether they had received psilocybin or placebo. This may have affected the results because of treatment expectations. The scientists plan to analyze PET scan data, blood samples and cerebrospinal fluid to investigate possible biological mechanisms of psilocybin’s action.

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