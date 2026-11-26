In Sweden, electricity prices are expected to reach their highest level since December 2022 on November 26. Even the country’s northern regions, which do not usually face high prices, are expecting a sharp increase.

Prices at December 2022 levels

According to The Local Sweden, the system electricity price for the entire Nordic region on the Nord Pool exchange will be 3.19 Swedish kronor per kilowatt-hour. This is the highest figure since the beginning of the year and the highest level since December 2022.

In Sweden’s northern electricity zones, the average daily price is approaching 3 kronor per kilowatt-hour. In most of Europe, electricity prices are also expected to be slightly above 3 kronor per kilowatt-hour that day.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Weaker wind and reactor shutdown

Among the reasons for the price surge, the publication cites weaker winds and the temporary shutdown for several days of Finland’s Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, the largest in the Nordic region.

A similar situation is expected on Friday due to cold weather under high atmospheric pressure and low wind power generation. Some relief may later come with the arrival of new low-pressure areas.

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