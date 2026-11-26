During underwater excavations off Sweden’s southern coast, archaeologists discovered fragments of chain mail on the royal warship Gribshunden, also known as the Griffin, which sank in 1495. The vessel was the flagship of King Hans of Denmark and Norway. As Live Science reports, the find was made in an area beneath the ship’s bow fighting platform.

Chain mail and a chest

The fragments of chain mail, made of a copper alloy, were lying exposed at the wreck site. Rolf Warming, an archaeologist at Stockholm University and head of the Griffin project, said the discovery was accidental and indicates that a considerable amount of material on the sunken vessel remains unexplored.

Researchers also found an unusual ammunition chest, known in German as a zeuglade. The team took samples to determine its contents and establish whether traces of gunpowder have survived inside it. Other objects that may point to the presence of additional chests were also recorded near the chest. Archaeologists suggest that this area may have been used to store military equipment.

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The ship of King Hans

The Griffin was used as a kind of floating castle by King Hans. In 1495, it was heading to Kalmar, where the monarch was to negotiate a political alliance and seek Sweden’s return to the union with Denmark and Norway. About 150 German mercenaries were aboard.

During a stop at the port of Ronneby, the ship caught fire — probably after being struck by lightning — and sank. Survivors reported that many people had died. The king was ashore at the time of the disaster. The vessel was rediscovered in the Baltic Sea in the 1970s, and in 2013 archaeologists officially identified it as the Griffin.

The origin of the equipment is still being studied

Historical sources indicate that German landsknechts were aboard the ship, so the chain mail and chest may have belonged to them. At the same time, researchers stress that the function of this area of the ship and the owners of the objects have not yet been established. They are currently conducting chemical analysis to determine the origin of the armor and chest and to study military supply and logistics.

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