In the Tunnug burial mound in the Uyuk Valley of southern Siberia, archaeologists found evidence of cannabis use around 2,800 years ago. Plant seeds were discovered in the grave, while human hair samples contained chemical signals consistent with tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabinol, Live Science reports.

Seeds and traces in hair

Researchers examined the so-called royal burial mound, at the center of which were four wooden structures containing several coffins made from tree trunks. Inside the structures, archaeologists found clusters of small Cannabis ruderalis seeds, a wild-growing variety of cannabis.

More than 1,000 whole seeds and about 500 fragments were found in the burial. Radiocarbon dating placed them between 800 and 760 BCE. Analysis of several human hair samples detected signals consistent with THC and cannabinol, psychoactive compounds associated with cannabis. At the same time, the tests used did not make it possible to determine the amount of the substance consumed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assumptions about the burial ritual

Horse skeletons lay on the wooden burial structures and, according to the researchers, were part of the Scythian funerary tradition. It involved the sacrifice of horses and people. The study’s authors noted that human sacrifices likely also took place in this princely burial.

The study’s lead author, Jino Caspari, an archaeologist at the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology in Jena, said that the molecular traces in the hair and the seeds came from the same grave and indicate the use of cannabis for its intoxicating properties. The researchers suggested that the plant may have been used to calm people included in the rituals, although this is an interpretation of the burial context.

The work was published in the journal Science. The scientists have already begun sequencing some of the plant samples to learn more about the domestication and spread of this crop.

Read us on