In Sydney, Australia, a 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a fire at a residential house in Abbotsford. Four people were hospitalised for smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze, including an 88-year-old woman. The house was completely destroyed by fire, ABC News reports.

Victims and firefighting efforts

The fire broke out on Tuesday. At about 4:00, 40 firefighters in 10 vehicles arrived at the scene. An 88-year-old woman, her son and his wife were rescued from the house and later taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

A 49-year-old man who climbed a ladder to rescue the elderly woman was also hospitalised. Another man, whom police described as a long-term tenant of the house, received medical assistance but did not require hospitalisation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Arrest and charges

According to police, the boy was arrested at about 23:00 on Tuesday at a house in Merrylands. He was treated for burns to his hands and legs before being taken to hospital. His condition is assessed as stable.

During a search, detectives seized several items of interest to the investigation. The teenager was charged with damaging property by fire or explosion valued at more than 15,000 Australian dollars. He is also accused of being in a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent and obtaining property by deception.

The teenager was refused bail. He is expected to appear before the Parramatta bail court on Wednesday.

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