In Sydney, Australia, armed police officers have begun patrols following the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in December. Specially trained officers from the new Armed Response Command (ARC) unit will patrol popular tourist areas carrying long-barrelled firearms, BBC News reports.

Patrolling crowded places

New South Wales Police said ARC personnel will also patrol major events, including sports matches, and places of worship. The unit's purpose is to prevent serious threats, deter them and respond quickly to incidents involving armed attackers.

Police said the ARC is intended to be highly visible in the city, with its officers travelling in specialised vehicles and carrying rifles. Detective Superintendent Andrew Evans said the unit's work is based on the principle of preserving life. The ARC is eventually expected to include 250 officers.

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Reaction to the new security measures

The shooting at Bondi Beach on 14 December occurred during an event for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Fifteen people were killed, including a 10-year-old girl. According to BBC News, it was Australia's deadliest mass shooting in nearly three decades, prompting sweeping reforms to gun legislation and stronger efforts to combat hate speech.

Jewish communities welcomed the launch of the new police operation. At the same time, Amnesty International Australia voiced concern over the militarisation of police and called on state authorities to ensure that the ARC is not used to suppress peaceful protests. The organisation also insists on clear public rules, independent oversight and accountability.

Charges in the case

One of the suspected attackers, Navid Akram, has been charged with 78 offences, including 15 murders, 40 attempted murders and committing a terrorist act. His father, Sajid Akram, who was 50 years old and also fired into the crowd, was shot dead by police at the scene.

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