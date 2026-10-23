A sentencing hearing has begun at the Supreme Court of Sydney in Australia for 35-year-old Tyrone Russell, whom a jury found guilty of the manslaughter of 30-year-old Samuel Lishchak in March. Relatives of the deceased addressed Russell during the court hearing, ABC News Australia reports.

Statements from the deceased's family

Samuel Lishchak's cousin, Madison Wiggins, asked Russell why he did not call emergency service 000 for help. Instead, she said, he pushed the man's body out of a moving car.

The deceased's mother, Dee Lianos, said in a statement read in court that losing her son had fundamentally changed her life. Samuel's sister, Alex Lizaek, said that her brother was her protector and helped her during childhood. His aunt, Kristy Lishchak, described her nephew as intelligent, creative and considerate of others, noting that he had been serving a sentence for previous crimes.

Case circumstances

According to the court, Russell and 29-year-old Corey James Glass were apprehended on the bank of the Macleay River in Kempsey on November 9, 2023, after a 13-hour police operation. The search began after reports of shootings on the Pacific Highway between Taree and Port Macquarie.

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During the trial, the court heard an account according to which Samuel Lishchak fired at vehicles on the highway, after which Russell shot him in the head and disposed of the body. Police found Lishchak's body on Fernbank Creek Road near Port Macquarie.

The jury acquitted Russell of murder but found him guilty of manslaughter. Glass was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact and of firearms offences.

The judge's assessment

Justice Richard Weinstein noted that the actions of Russell and Glass were not well thought out and that their arrest was inevitable: the men were captured by numerous surveillance cameras, after which they left items by the river that were easy to find. The court also heard that the group was transporting 89 grams of cocaine. The judge said the available evidence did not indicate an intent to sell the drugs and suggested that they may have been intended for personal use or use within the group.

The sentencing hearing for Russell and Glass is due to continue on December 17.

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