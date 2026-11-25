Researchers at the University of Sydney in Australia have developed experimental messenger RNA, or mRNA, nasal drops that significantly improved learning and memory in old mice. In behavioral tests, the animals showed results after treatment that were close to those of young mice, ScienceDaily reports.

The study, published in the journal Advanced Science, was led by Professor Greg Neely from the Charles Perkins Centre at the University of Sydney. The scientists placed mRNA in lipid nanoparticles, which protect the genetic instructions and help them enter cells. After nasal administration, the mRNA stimulated the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor, BDNF — a protein that supports neuron survival, the formation of connections between them, and their ability to adapt during learning.

Results in old mice

The scientists assessed working and spatial memory, as well as the ability to recognize objects. Old mice that received the drops performed these tasks at roughly the same level as young animals. Untreated old mice showed the expected age-related deterioration in cognitive performance.

Researchers also recorded increased neurogenesis — the formation of new neurons — in the hippocampus, a brain region important for learning and memory. According to the team, no serious side effects were detected in the mice during the experiment, although the long-term safety of the method still needs to be tested.

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Alzheimer's disease model

Separately, the drops were tested on 5XFAD mice, genetically modified to develop brain changes and memory impairments similar to Alzheimer's disease. Treatment began at two months of age, when signs of pathology already appear in this model, and was administered twice a week.

By four months of age, no further cognitive decline was recorded in the animals that received the drug, whereas this model is characterized by significant memory deterioration. At the same time, the treatment did not reduce the number of amyloid plaques. The authors suggest that the approach works not by removing them, but by supporting the health, survival, and connections of neurons.

The method has not yet been tested in humans. The researchers noted that the anatomy of the human nose differs from that of mice, so additional animal safety studies are needed before clinical trials. The components of the platform have already been evaluated in clinical trials involving humans, but the nasal drug itself requires separate safety testing.

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