Police in the Australian state of New South Wales have launched a murder investigation after a human torso was found in a sofa in a wooded area of Sydney. According to preliminary police information, the remains may belong to an adult man.

Call to Lane Cove North

Law enforcement officers were called to the Lane Cove North area on Sydney’s Lower North Shore on Wednesday at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time. Police received a report about the discovery of human remains.

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Officers who arrived at the scene found a sofa containing a human torso. A crime scene was established, and forensic specialists removed the remains for a forensic examination.

Murder investigation

Detectives, together with the New South Wales Homicide Squad, are conducting investigative actions. Police urged people who may have information about the case to contact law enforcement. This was reported by The Guardian.

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