New international airport opens in Sydney with first Jetstar flight — AeroTime

Western Sydney International Airport (Nancy-Bird Walton) opened in Western Sydney, Australia, on October 25, 2026. The first aircraft to depart from the new airport was a Jetstar Airbus A320neo bound for Gold Coast Airport. The aircraft, registered VH-A5E, departed shortly after 11:20 local time, AeroTime reports.

Later the same day, Jetstar also operated a flight from the new airport to Melbourne. Western Sydney International is located in the Badgerys Creek area, about 44 kilometers west of Sydney’s central business district.

Round-the-clock operations

The airport will operate around the clock and will initially be able to serve up to 10 million passengers annually. It was designed with the possibility of further expansion in line with Sydney’s needs. In the future, the airport’s capacity could exceed 80 million passengers per year.

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Among the carriers named by the airport as its partners are Jetstar, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Qantas Group, Vietjet, Fiji Airway and Qatar Airways.

Airport opening

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took part in the opening ceremony. He called the airport’s launch an event that had been awaited for decades and noted that it was the first opening of a major new airport in the country in more than 50 years.

Albanese said the airport is expected to create jobs, support local businesses and make travel easier. Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey called the opening the start of a new phase for Western Sydney and said the airport would bring the world and new opportunities closer to the region.

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