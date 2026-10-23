In Sydney, Australia, stonemason Luke McDermott is recreating a lion’s head for a 127-year-old sandstone crest on the building of the former Darlinghurst police station. The original image of the lion was destroyed by rain and air erosion over decades, leaving the sculpture’s face virtually unpreserved, ABC News Australia reports.

Work based on archival references

McDermott works with a hammer drill, chisels and small tools, including brushes. He is designing the new figure of a lion sitting on a crown using photographs of real lions and archival images of sandstone sculptures from the early 20th century. The craftsman said that the most difficult task is recreating a face when the original information about it has been lost.

The NSW Heritage Stoneworks team has been working on the crest for six months. It is located on the facade of the building facing Taylor Square. The Qtopia museum now operates in the former police station premises.

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Restoration workshop experience

McDermott has worked at NSW Heritage Stoneworks for 17 years. In 2023, he completed work on a large unicorn head for the crest above the gates of the National Arts School, located opposite the Qtopia museum. At the beginning of that work, the craftsman had no reference image, and the team found a photograph of the original during the process. According to him, the sculpture he created proved so accurate that it did not need to be redone.

Training specialists

NSW Heritage Stoneworks looks after more than 800 state heritage sites in New South Wales, including old schools, courthouses and fire stations. Peter Thurlow, head of stonemasonry works, said that attracting new workers is difficult because of the four-year training period and competition from wages in the mining industry. Dust is also a significant occupational hazard in this field.

According to the latest census, around 4,800 stonemasons work in Australia. The profession is included in the federal list of priority vocational training programs: full-time apprentices who meet the program’s conditions can qualify for a payment of up to A$10,000, while employers can receive A$5,000 to encourage apprentice training.

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