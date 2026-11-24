Researchers at the University of Sydney in Australia have identified a new subtype of depression associated with the human body’s internal 24-hour biological clock. They called it circadian depression. As ScienceDaily reports, this profile was identified in 2,604 of more than 10,000 study participants — nearly 25% of the sample of people with severe, recurrent, or persistent depression.

Features of the new subtype

Scientists analyzed the clinical histories and genetic data of participants in the nationwide Australian Genetics of Depression Study. People with circadian depression more often reported seasonal changes in symptoms, longer sleep during depressive episodes, and exhaustion after waking despite spending more time in bed.

This group was more likely to have a late chronotype: participants more often preferred falling asleep later and waking up later. Their depression more often began at a younger age and involved more severe symptoms, including manic manifestations and higher levels of suicidal thoughts. Genetic analysis also indicated an increased predisposition to inflammatory and cardiovascular problems, as well as major neurodevelopmental disorders, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

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Response to treatment

According to the study’s authors, people with this subtype responded less favorably to common serotonin-targeting antidepressants, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. Participants with circadian depression also experienced side effects from standard medications more often.

In the researchers’ view, approaches aimed at regulating circadian rhythms may be more relevant for such patients: light therapy, melatonin, and antidepressants that act on melatonin pathways. They note that early recognition of this profile may help select treatment more precisely, especially for young people. The results were published in the British Journal of Psychiatry.

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