Coogee and Maroubra beaches in Sydney, Australia, have been closed to swimmers after a whale carcass was spotted off the coast. The dead whale was found in Lurline Bay in the city’s east in the morning.

Beaches closed until carcass is removed

Randwick City Council said the beaches would remain closed until further notice. Lifeguards are monitoring the situation and, together with local services and authorities, are arranging for the carcass to be removed, ABC News reports.

Whale researcher Vanessa Pirotta advised against swimming in the area because the carcass could attract sharks. In her assessment, it is likely a young adult or adolescent humpback whale. The council had previously described the animal as a calf.

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Foreign material spotted on flipper

Drone footage filmed by a local operator appears to show material wrapped around one of the whale’s flippers.

This is not the first time a whale carcass has appeared on Sydney’s coast this year. In July, the carcass of a young humpback whale washed up on Greenhills Beach in the Sutherland area; a test for H5N1 avian influenza was negative. In April, several beaches in Royal National Park were closed for several days after a carcass that attracted sharks washed onto rocks near Era Beach.

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