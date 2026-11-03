In Australia, an internal struggle for control over operatives and illicit profits has unfolded within the international criminal syndicate of Kazem Hamad, who is imprisoned in Iraq. As ABC News reports, Hamad’s key associate Ali al-Husseini is seeking to take over influence within the structure, according to law enforcement agencies and sources in criminal circles.

Hamad was arrested in Iraq at the beginning of the year and sentenced there to life imprisonment in July. His cousin and one of the group’s leaders, Ahmed al-Hamza, is also in custody in Qatar. A federal law enforcement source told ABC that the imprisonment of both men had created a power vacuum that intensified internal rivalry and violence in Australia.

Search for Ali al-Husseini

Victoria Police are seeking 23-year-old al-Husseini on charges of attempting to murder Sam Abdulrahim during a funeral in 2022. According to ABC, following the alleged attempted attack, he and his alleged accomplice fled to Iraq. Iraqi authorities are also reportedly seeking al-Husseini in connection with other alleged crimes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sources who had previously been in contact with al-Husseini told ABC that he had lost the support of former allies and was hiding in Iraq. His influence is linked to control over street groups known as the 313s or Shia Boys. According to the outlet, these groups allegedly carried out assignments for the syndicate since the start of the conflict over the illicit tobacco market in Victoria in 2023.

Murders and arson attacks

According to ABC, at least five unsolved murders are linked to a new stage of the criminal confrontation that has a direct or indirect connection to Hamad. Last month, Hamad’s close associate Ali Albadrí was shot dead in front of his family in Wollert. Last week, Hamad’s senior associate Elias Serevetas was shot dead in Reservoir. The shooters in both cases remain at large.

ABC stresses that it does not allege al-Husseini’s involvement in these deaths. After being deported from Australia, Hamad created a syndicate known as the Commission and began an attempt to seize control of the illicit tobacco market. Hundreds of arson attacks, extortion incidents and murders that began in Melbourne and spread to other Australian states are linked to this confrontation.

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